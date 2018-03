Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Joe French is senior at Marquette University High School. He has committed to row for UW-Madison in the fall. Joe just started rowing a couple of year ago. He tried a lot of other sports like cross country, basketball and soccer before trying out rowing. He says he was able to pick it up quickly and improved quickly. Joe now rows for the Milwaukee rowing team.

Joe French

Marquette University High School

Rower