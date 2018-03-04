× Missing: Girl, 16, from North Carolina may be with man, headed for Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Officials with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) have shared information about a missing girl, 16, last seen in Jacksonville, North Carolina Sunday, March 4. She may be headed to Milwaukee.

According to the NCMEC, Abigail Allen might be in the company of an adult male. They may be in the Jacksonville area, or they may be headed to Milwaukee.

Allen is described as standing 5’3″ tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She may be wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about Abigail is asked to contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office (North Carolina) at 1-910-455-3113.