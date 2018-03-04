‘Let’s stand with our children:’ Woman makes bracelets for Florida shooting survivors, WI students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUWATOSA -- After the school shooting in Parkland, Florida that led to the loss of 17 lives, a Wauwatosa woman has been working on a project she feels will help make a statement across the country.

"I mourn as I sit in my living room," said Cary Fellman Sunday, March 4 as she read passages from a poem created from sorrow. "Parents held their children close, grateful the bullets missed them, yet unspeakably sad for the families whose children died afraid."

Fellman put her thoughts on paper and channeled her emotions after the Valentine's Day slaughter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

"I was just appalled, and I think most of us thought, 'oh no, not again,'" said Fellman.

Sitting on her couch, she came up with an idea that can reach people all across the country.

"My focus is to try to make a whole lot of these," said Fellman.

She's turning her hobby -- crocheting -- into hope for change.

"Let us stand with our children. We do have a voice," said Fellman.

Choosing the color orange, which symbolizes safety -- she's using yarn to make bracelets. The goal is to give them to the students in Parkland and also share them locally as students rally nationwide on March 14.

"I have made over 200 by now. Making a lot too so that those of us that go to stand at the high school will have them with us to hand to the students," said Fellman.

It's her way of showing solidarity and helping those who are taking action and raising awareness of gun control issues after Nikolas Cruz, 19, a former MSDHS student, was able to open fire with an AR-15 inside the high school.

"This isn't about the Second Amendment. It's simply about not having the general public be able to buy war guns," said Fellman.

If you would like to make your own bracelets to hand out to show support, Fellman has offered instructions:

Pattern

Stitches: 27 for women and 30 for men

Crochet -- hook #4 1/4

Chain stitch up and back

Tie ends together to make a circle

Knit -- needle #10