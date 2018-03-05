× Central Michigan University shooting suspect remains in hospital with $3 million bond

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Three days after a double homicide in a Central Michigan University residence hall, the suspect remains hospitalized in police custody.

James Davis Jr., 19, was still a patient in a Mount Pleasant, Mich. hospital on Monday, March 5 with a police officer stationed outside his room.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing his parents, Diva and James Davis Sr. of Illinois, around 9 a.m. Friday on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall in the Towers residence hall complex.

Davis Jr. was on the run for about 15 hours before someone traveling on a train spotted him near the Bellows St. railroad crossing and called police. Officers took him to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia and the effects of a drug overdose or interaction.

While Davis Jr. has not faced a judge for arraignment, police are holding him on $3 million bond. He will be taken to the Isabella County Jail whenever medical staff release him from the hospital.

Davis Jr. is charged with two counts of open murder and one count of felony firearms.