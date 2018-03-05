Police in Hartford, Jackson investigating whether same suspect attempted to rob separate stores

HARTFORD — Hartford police are on the hunt for a suspect who attempted to rob the Petro Quick Mart on Sumner St. on Monday morning, March 5. Jackson police say this could be the same suspect who attempted to rob a convenience store there an hour prior, as they were dressed similarly.

Hartford police said a man walked into the Petro Quick Mart gas station just before 7 a.m., displayed a knife and told the clerk he was there to rob the gas station.

The clerk refused to comply with the suspect’s demands, armed himself with a hammer and approached the suspect. The suspect then left the store and the clerk followed. The two had a brief physical altercation outside the store — before the suspect broke away and fled to a vehicle that was parked behind the gas station. The suspect then drove eastbound from the scene.

Officials say the 53-year-old clerk received a minor scratch on his hand during the struggle, but it is not believed that the injury was caused by the suspect’s knife. The clerk refused medical attention for his injuries. It is not known if the suspect received any injuries during the altercation. No money was taken during this incident.

The suspect vehicle was a dark in color, a two-door sedan, possibly a Lincoln.

About an hour earlier, around 5:45 a.m., a similarly-dressed suspect attempted to rob a Jackson convenience store — located at the corner of Main St. and Glen Brooke Dr.

Jackson police said a man wearing black attempted to rob a convenience store at Main St. and Glen Brooke Dr. around 5:455 a.m. Police said he went behind the counter and attempted to open the register. When the clerk tried to intervene, the suspect shoved her, vaulted the counter and fled on foot.

It’s believed he fled southeast, hopped a fence and got into a vehicle in a nearby residential neighborhood. No weapon was shown or implied.

The suspect was described as 6’4”-6’6” with a slim build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, full face mask, sunglasses, gloves, and black athletic-style pants.

Jackson police were assisted by Washington County deputies and a K-9 unit from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department.

About an hour later, the Hartford robbery happened.