‘Help other women succeed:’ That’s the goal of the 2nd annual Women’s Entrepreneurship Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Women helping women -- today and in the future. That's the goal of the second annual Milwaukee Women's Entrepreneurship Week. The organizers are hoping to inspire local women to strive for success.

Kenzi Enright wants to see more women at the boardroom table and she's not alone.

"The whole idea is to give women something to build on," said Enright, community curator for Ward4.

Enright and 40 other women teamed up to organize Women's Entrepreneurship Week.

In this story Women's Entrepreneurship Week 2018 Schedule

"Knowing that these women exist and they are empowered, and they want to put that success in other people, and they want to grow -- and if we all want to grow together, we must do it in supporting each other," said Enright.

More than 300 women have signed up to attend daily workshops. Some are networking opportunities -- others include resume building, free head shots, wellness classes and panels led by female CEOs.

"It's been very cool to just hear people's stories, hear what they are doing and how they are making moves in the Milwaukee community," said Jenny Weeden, organizer.

The workshop has nearly doubled in size from last year -- with 25 different events. Organizers hope the women in attendance will be inspired.

"To make those lasting connections between women who want to help other women succeed," said Enright.

The Women's Entrepreneurship Week is free. Men who support women are also invited to attend.