Milwaukee man taken into custody following police pursuit, brief standoff
ST. FRANCIS — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday, March 5 following a police pursuit and brief standoff.
The pursuit began shortly after 10:00 a.m. after a St. Francis police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Kinnickinnic Avenue near Lunham Avenue.
According to police, after having a brief conversation with the officer, the motorist drove away and a pursuit was initiated.
The vehicle traveled into the City of Cudahy before entering onto northbound I-794 from Layton Avenue.
Police say the vehicle came to an abrupt stop on its own on northbound I-794 near Pennsylvania Avenue.
The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody after a brief standoff.
The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with taking the suspect in custody.
As a result of the this incident, northbound traffic on I-794 was shut down at E. Howard Avenue for a short period of time while officers took the suspect into custody.
Charges against the man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.