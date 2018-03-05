× Milwaukee man taken into custody following police pursuit, brief standoff

ST. FRANCIS — A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday, March 5 following a police pursuit and brief standoff.

The pursuit began shortly after 10:00 a.m. after a St. Francis police officer stopped a vehicle for speeding on Kinnickinnic Avenue near Lunham Avenue.

According to police, after having a brief conversation with the officer, the motorist drove away and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle traveled into the City of Cudahy before entering onto northbound I-794 from Layton Avenue.

Police say the vehicle came to an abrupt stop on its own on northbound I-794 near Pennsylvania Avenue.

The driver, identified as a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted with taking the suspect in custody.

As a result of the this incident, northbound traffic on I-794 was shut down at E. Howard Avenue for a short period of time while officers took the suspect into custody.

Charges against the man will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.