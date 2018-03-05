× Officials: 2 suspects on the run after crashing car into tree at Hawley Rd. off ramp

MILWAUKEE — Two suspects are on the run after crashing this Alfa Romeo 4C into a tree early on Sunday morning, March 4.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office posted the picture on Facebook and said the wreck happened off the I-94 westbound Hawley Road off ramp around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Apparently deputies had to stop their pursuit of the fleeing subjects to stop a drunken driver who began to drive the wrong way up the ramp.