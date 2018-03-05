‘We can’t take your order:’ Starbucks barista says ‘nay’ to customer in drive-thru on horseback

ANTHEM, Ariz. — Forget the shirt and shoes. There’s no service for people on horseback at the Starbucks in Anthem, Ariz.

Aspen Cline said she’s frustrated after trying to ride her horse through the drive-thru. The barista said ‘nay.’

Cline had seen videos online showing others riding their horses through the Starbucks drive-thru and decided that’s what she wanted to do for her birthday. Instead, she and her horse, Scout, were shut down by the barista who apparently wasn’t into horsing around.

“We weren’t given a reason. Just, ‘we can’t take your order.’ My friend and I were going to get frappuccinos for us and a cup of whipped cream for the horses,” said Cline.

A Starbucks spokesperson said officially, their drive-through is for cars only. He said that policy is for animal, rider and employee safety. He added that the horses caught the barista off- guard and with a little-advanced notice next time they’ll find a way to serve all creatures.

“We support Starbucks because they’re very accepting, so we were kind of disappointed we got thrown to the side from such a great company,” said Tandy Cline, Aspen’s mom.

Tandy Cline said they would definitely be reaching back out to Starbucks to see if they can arrange a better experience for Aspen.