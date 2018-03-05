When to pay Rodgers, getting a backup QB, what to do with Nelson and Cobb? Tim, Kaitlin, Brandon discuss Packers issues

Tim Van Vooren, Kaitlin Sharkey and Brando Cruz talked Packers on the FOX6 Sports Blitz, Sunday March 4. They considered when they thought the Packers would have a new contract for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They also discussed whether Brett Hundley is still the backup QB, or the team goes out and gets someone else to compete for the job. And can the team still afford to keep both veteran receivers Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb?
