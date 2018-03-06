× Aurora Health Care 1st in the state to offer clinical trial using new drug to treat colon cancer

MILWAUKEE — Aurora Health Care is one of the first in the nation, and the only health care system in the state of Wisconsin to participate in a study of a new medication to treat colon cancer.

According to a news release, Aurora’s cancer and research programs are participating in the “early-phase Mountaineer study,” a clinical trial using precision-based therapy protocols and a new drug for advanced metastatic colon cancer called “tucatinib,” which was developed by Cascadian Therapeutics.

Sponsored by Academic and Community Cancer Research United (ACCRU), the study will be available at 16 Aurora Cancer Care sites.

Other systems participating in the study are some of the major cancer research organizations in the U.S., including Duke University, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Mayo Clinic, the coordinating system for the study, according to the news release.

Colon cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., and American Cancer Society estimates that more than 95,000 people will be diagnosed this year.

