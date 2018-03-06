Brian Kramp learns how to play Eisstock at Wilson Park Ice Arena

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Wilson Ice Arena learning how to play Eisstock -- which is also known as Bavarian Curling. It is a winter sport, somewhat similar to curling. competitors slide ice stocks over an ice surface, aiming for a target, or to cover the longest distance. Ice stocks have a gliding surface, to which a stick is attached.

Ice Hockey

Wilson Ice Arena hosts adult hockey leagues and is the home of WIAA Greendale Ice Force High School team. The Southeastern Hockey Association of Wisconsin(SHAW) provides youth hockey leagues for ages 3-18 years. Visit shawhockey.org for details.

Skating Lessons

Skating lessons at Wilson are offered by the Greater Milwaukee Figure Skating Club, For details call(414) 235-3153 or visit greatermilwaukeefsc.org

Ice Sleds Available

Ice sleds, for skaters with mobility disabilities, are available to use for free. Sledges were made available through the partnership of Ramp Up MKE and Milwaukee County Parks.