iPic theater, restaurant, bowling alley at Bayshore Town Center to close

GLENDALE — The iPic theater, restaurant and bowling alley at Bayshore Town Center is set to close.

A message on the iPic website says:

“To our guests, effective Thursday, March 8, we will permanently close iPic Bayshore, including Big Daddy’s Brew + Que and Pinstrikes.

For guests who have purchased seats for dates after March 7, we will refund the full price of those purchases.

Please visit the Bayshore location or call (414) 963-8779.

For any other inquiries, such as redeeming member points or gift cards, please email Bayshore@ipic.com.

We are honored to have served you and the Glendale community over the last decade.”