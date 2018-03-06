Jail time, probation for Racine woman accused of drunk driving with kids in car before crashing into tree

RACINE COUNTY — A Racine woman accused of driving drunk and slamming her vehicle into a tree, with three children inside back in March of 2017 in Racine has been sentenced.

Sheila Canady, 31, of Racine in Sept. 2017 pleaded no contest to three charges: OWI, second offense with passenger under the age of 16 and two counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety.

Five other charges were dismissed but read into the court record.

Canady on Tuesday, March 6 was sentenced as follows:

Count 2: OWI, second offense with passenger under the age of 16

6 months in jail with Huber release, $700 fine, license revoked for two years, ignition interlock device for one year

Five days credit for time served

Count 4: Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Three years in prison, three years extended supervision — stayed

Sentenced to three years probation

Count 5: Second degree recklessly endangering safety

Three years in prison, three years extended supervision — stayed

Sentenced to three years probation

She was also sentenced in a separate case, filed seven months later, in Oct. 2017. In Dec. 2017, Canady pleaded no contest to one count of felony bail jumping in a child abuse case.

She was sentenced to serve one year in jail with Huber release, with 61 days credit for time served. That jail time is to be served consecutively to the jail time in the other case, for a total of one year and six months in jail with Huber release.

The probation time must be served consecutively, for a total of six years probation.

According to a criminal complaint in the case involving the drunk driving crash, shortly before 10 p.m. on March 8, 2017, officials said Canady lost control of her vehicle and struck a tree near 21st and Grove in Racine.

Investigators say Canady was seriously injured and first responders had to extricate one child from the wreck.

The criminal complaint says Canady’s blood alcohol level was .265 — more than three times the legal limit. It was also determined Canady’s license was revoked at the time of the crash.