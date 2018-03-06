Mother arraigned on DUI, manslaughter charges in June 2017 crash that killed daughter, 8

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A Pennsylvania mother is facing DUI and manslaughter charges in connection with a June 2017 crash that killed her daughter, 8.

Police say Linette Villa of Scranton, Pa. had drugs in her system, and the little girl was not properly buckled in the car. Villa was taken to the Lackawanna County Prison after being arraigned on charges of DUI and involuntary manslaughter Tuesday, March 6.

Her daughter, 8, was killed in the June crash and another daughter, 6 was badly hurt.

Villa didn't have anything to say to WNEP's cameras during her arraignment Tuesday, but wept as a magistrate went through the charges against her, including involuntary manslaughter and DUI for the crash on the North Scranton Expressway.

According to court documents, other drivers saw Villa's blue Honda speed past them before losing control and hitting a concrete barrier.

An autopsy found that Andrea Morales, 8, was killed instantly. Her sister was flown to a hospital, but has since recovered.

Now, police say their mom had cocaine and marijuana in her system at the time of the crash. A reconstruction of the crash showed that neither girl was properly buckled. They were only wearing lap belts.

Villa is facing even more charges because of what happened when police went to arrest her Tuesday afternoon. Police say Villa fought them and had cocaine on her. She's locked up on $225,000 bail.