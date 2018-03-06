Police: Man steals 5 tortoises from West Allis Pet World

WEST ALLIS -Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole five Sulcata tortoises from Pet World located in West Allis.

According to the West Allis Police Department, the suspect stole the tortoises from the business located near 108th and Oklahoma.

Police describe the suspects as a white male, who was last seen wearing a red jacket, dark-colored stocking cap, dark pants and black and white shoes.

According to the Pet World website, all of their Sulcata tortoises are from local, private breeders within Wisconsin.

If you recognize the suspect, or have information related to this theft, you’re asked to contact the West Allis Police Department at 414-302-8000 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 414-476-CASH.