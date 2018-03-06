× Polls, survey reveal the most popular jelly bean flavors in the US

A combination of data from CandyStore.com jelly bean sales as well as results from SurveyMonkey and Facebook polls has revealed the most popular jelly bean flavors in the 50 states.

CandyStore.com ranked the top 30 jelly bean flavors on votes and more than a decade of jelly bean sales data. And the new #1 in the nation flavor is… buttered popcorn. Rounding out the top five were black licorice, cinnamon, watermelon and cherry.

Wisconsin’s top flavor, according to this survey, is watermelon.

How do the rest of the United States fare when it comes to jelly bean flavors? Below is a map that breaks down the flavors by state.