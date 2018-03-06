Reps. Bowen, Brostoff host open discussion on gun violence in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- There was an open discussion Tuesday night, March 6 about finding a solution to end gun violence in Milwaukee and across the country.

Rep. David Bowen (D-Milwaukee) and Rep. Jonathan Brostoff (D-Milwaukee) held the community discussion at Plymouth Church on Milwaukee's north side.

One of the topics of conversation was about background checks after a White House spokesperson said President Donald Trump is "supportive of efforts to improve" the system.

Organizers said this was a timely discussion in the aftermath of national tragedies, including the mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

"We're sure that we can have some common ground and really have some conversations even with our colleagues on the other side of the aisle, so that we can find those solutions that we know will prevent and save lives," said Rep. Bowen.

The event also featured a question-and-answer session with a panel of community experts.