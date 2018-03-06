× Wisconsin’s Most Wanted fugitive linked to 3rd crime; an armed robbery/carjacking

MILWAUKEE — An update on a fugitive featured as part of Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: US Marshals say results from evidence recovered at a crime scene in October 2017 has connected Brittney Neal, 24, to another armed robbery that resulted in a carjacking.

The crime happened at 39th and Vienna.

Neal was originally wanted for her role in a late September armed robbery that resulted in the shooting of a man trying to sell their car near 39th and Concordia. The victim survived.

She’s also wanted for operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

US Marshals say she should be considered armed and dangerous. They continue to ask the public to share any information about her whereabouts to the tip line at (414) 397-3707. You will remain anonymous.