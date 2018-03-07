× Committee moves to classify century-old log cabin in Wauwatosa as a ‘historical designation’

WAUWATOSA — A piece of Wauwatosa history has been recommended as a “historical designation,” and that could thwart one developer’s plans for the property.

Wauwatosa’s Historic Preservation Committee discussed the nearly century-old log cabin that sits at the corner of Wright and Wauwatosa.

A developer wants to level it and turn it into a 27-unit apartment complex, but the commission recommended giving the site a “historical designation” due in part to its architecture and its ties to Frederick Underwood — a notable figure in Wauwatosa’s history.

“Of the five reasons you can designate a property, we found the first three of the five reasons, and any one of the reasons would be enough,” said Jim Haertel, Historic Preservation Committee member.

This isn’t finalized yet. The decision could be overridden by the Common Council.