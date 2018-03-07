× Foxconn pledges good environmental practice ahead of hearing

STURTEVANT — Foxconn Technology Group says it is committed to good environmental practices ahead of a public hearing on Racine officials’ request to draw 7 million gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan for a proposed Foxconn plant.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has scheduled a hearing on the request Wednesday in Sturtevant. The company says approval of the city of Racine’s request is key to setting up its infrastructure.

The Taiwanese electronics company wants to build a massive flat-screen facility in Mount Pleasant, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Milwaukee and 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Chicago.

The $10 billion manufacturing center could employ up to 13,000 workers.