International Women’s Day program held in Milwaukee aimed at empowering women

MILWAUKEE — An “International Women’s Day” program was held Wednesday night, March 7 by the International Institute of Wisconsin — aimed at educating, empowering and inspiring women for the greater good of Milwaukee and beyond.

The Sojourner Family Peace Center also organized the event.

The them was “Celebrating Women of Courage and Determination.”

Organizers said nationwide campaigns like the “Me Too” movement are allowing women to feel more comfortable telling their stories.

“The Me Too movement just sort of pulls the cap off of that and is starting to give people permission, women permission, to come forward to say ‘this happened. It was wrong. I should have a better work condition. This should not be happening to me,'” said Carmen Pitre with the Sojourner Family Peace Center.

The program also featured a number of Milwaukee-area organizations including the Milwaukee African Women’s Association and the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition.