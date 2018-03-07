× Man who told police he crashed during pursuit after looking at phone pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — A man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase, who told arresting officers he crashed his minivan during the chase because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions, was in court Wednesday, March 7 for a plea hearing.

Logan Brandenburg, 20, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree recklessly endangering safety. A second charge was dismissed as a result of the plea deal. He’ll be sentenced on March 9.

According to a criminal complaint, Brandenburg made the comment about looking at his cellphone unsolicited, while he was being transported from a hospital to jail.

Prosecutors say Brandenburg told officers he smoked marijuana and was on probation so a “fight or flight mentality kicked in” when a West Allis police officer attempted to pull him over on Nov. 19, 2017.

Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 100 miles-per-hour and involved four different police departments before Brandenburg’s minivan jumped a curb and plunged down an embankment.