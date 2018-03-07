× MFD to host fundraiser at Rock Bottom in effort to protect firefighters against cancer

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department is hosting a fundraiser to raise money to help protect firefighters against cancer.

It’ll take place Thursday, March 8 from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Local 215 Auxiliary will take part in the tapping of Rock Bottom’s “Fire Chief Ale.”

Tickets are $10.00 and include two beers, a bowl of chili, and Rock Bottom’s famous “Fire Chief Wings.”

There will be a live band, 50/50 raffle, and prizes.

Proceeds from this event will go to the Milwaukee Fire Department Local 215 Auxiliary Firefighter Cancer Prevention Initiative.