Police: Man tries to use counterfeit $20 bills at CVS Pharmacy in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are looking to track down a suspect who tried to make a purchase at a CVS Pharmacy, using counterfeit $20 bills Friday afternoon, March 2.

According to the Menomonee Falls Police Department, it happened at the CVS Pharmacy located on Appleton Avenue.

Police say a man attempted to buy a bag of candy, greeting card, and pre-paid $100 VISA debit card. When he was confronted that the bills were fake, police say he “snatched” five of the six bills off the checkout counter and left the store with merchandise.

Officials describe the suspects as a black male, approximately 6’4″ tall, with a thin build, facial hair, beard/goatee. He was last seen wearing a long tan trench coat, dark-colored pants, and a wide-brimmed fedora-type hat.

He was driving a white mid-sized sedan.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is coordinating efforts with Muskego Police Department who is investigating a similar incident at the Walmart in Muskego.

If you can identify the suspect in the attached photos you’re asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

Meantime, the Sheboygan Police Department shared photos of counterfeit money on their Facebook page. The bills have “Replica” printed on the front and if you look closely it reads, “This note is not legal, it is to be used for motion pictures.”