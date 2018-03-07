Truck spills 60,000 pounds of Busch beer onto Florida interstate

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – It wasn’t happy hour, but the beer was flowing on an interstate in Florida.

A South Carolina truck driver was carrying 60,000 pounds of Busch beer on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County, Florida, early Wednesday morning when the accident happened. According to WEAR, he traveled outside of his lane, causing the truck to overturn onto its passenger side, spilling his cargo.

The driver, 44-year-old Michael Nolan Powell, sustained minor injuries in the crash and was cited for careless driving.

No other injuries were reported.