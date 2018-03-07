2 from Milwaukee held in connection with officer-involved shooting in western MN

CLAY COUNTY, Minnesota — Two people from Milwaukee are being held in connection with an officer-involved shooting in Clay County, Minnesota (near Fargo, ND) on Monday, March 5. Police say the suspects are 29-year-old Domonique Crayton and 30-year-old Melody Gray.

Crayton has been charged with felony damage to property, receiving stolen property and other charges. Gray is being treated for a gunshot wound. Charges against Gray are pending with the Clay County Attorney’s Office.

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety say the two were driving westbound on I-94 shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday when Gray lost control of the vehicle and spun out. A Minnesota trooper came upon the vehicle and stopped to assist. Officials say when the trooper learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Germantown, Wisconsin, he positioned his squad to prevent the disabled vehicle from driving away. Trooper Peterson then asked Crayton to exit the vehicle.

According to the preliminary investigation, as Trooper Peterson attempted to handcuff Crayton, Gray exited the vehicle and pointed a handgun at the trooper. Trooper Peterson pulled Crayton behind the vehicle, put him to the ground, and then fired at Gray, striking her in the right arm. She fled across north the westbound lanes of I-94 into a field.

A snowplow clearing the westbound lanes stopped approximately 50 yards past the incident scene. Trooper Peterson handcuffed Crayton and left him on his stomach behind the car. The trooper ran to the snowplow and recovered a gun, which was under the plow.

Crayton got back onto his feet just as an off-duty 911 dispatcher came upon the scene. She ordered Crayton back to the ground and prevented him from getting up until the trooper could return.

Officials says Gray collapsed in the field. Additional responding officers arrived at the scene, removed her from the field and provided medical attention.

Both Crayton and Gray have outstanding warrants in Milwaukee for kidnapping and other felony charges.

Trooper Peterson was not injured. The shooting incident was captured on squad video.