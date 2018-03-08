Firefighter, 16, asks for T-shirts to help get him through battle with cancer

BUFFALO, New York — Fire departments all over the country are pulling together to grant the wish of one of their own.

WGRZ reports that Timothy Richardson, 16, is a high school junior part of the Hy-View Fire Company’s Explorer program. He was just diagnosed with leukemia.

It started with symptoms of a sinus infection in February. Then earlier this month, he was diagnosed with T-cell leukemia.

He’s receiving chemotherapy for at least the next month, and said his battle is expected to last at least two years.

To help him through, he wants to wear a T-shirt from a different fire department every day.

The outpouring has been phenomenal.