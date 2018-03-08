FOX6 viewer tips help US Marshals catch 4 fugitives with sex crime convictions

MILWAUKEE — It didn’t take long, thanks to FOX6 viewers. Officials say four men convicted of sex crimes have been captured after vanishing while on parole.

“I didn’t know this type of person was walking down the street for months,” said a neighbor. “I’m so glad. It’s relief.”

Hosia Jones, 54, a registered sex offender wanted since July of 2017, was one of four men featured over the weekend on Wisconsin’s Most Wanted. Agents said his girlfriend, 62, was also arrested when they learned she had a warrant for retail theft out of Waukesha.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"We knocked on the door. He knew we were coming for him. He walked down the stairs and turned himself in," the agent on the case said.

Agents said all four have sex crime convictions and outstanding warrants for vanishing while out on parole.

FOX6 viewer tips quickly led to the arrests of GB Gladney, 56, a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry, found inside an assisted living facility. Cevell Alexander, 55, was also arrested. He was at 88th and Capitol.

"The public was great. We can't thank them enough for calling in," the agent said.

The fourth fugitive, 35-year-old Quentin Morgan -- who is also a sex offender who must register for life -- was arrested Thursday night, March 8, near Grandview Boulevard and St. Paul Avenue in Waukesha.