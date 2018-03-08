× Gun falls out of Florida kindergartner’s backpack in class

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A gun fell out of a kindergartner’s backpack in a Florida charter school classroom, but it didn’t fire and it is unclear how it got there.

Somerset Academy Lakes Elementary spokeswoman Lynn Norman-Teck said the child’s teacher immediately picked up the gun after it fell Thursday morning and no students were endangered.

Principal Clint Duvo said in a statement the child didn’t know how the gun got into the backpack and had no intention of bringing it to school.

Norman-Teck did not know whether the gun was loaded. Palm Beach County sheriff’s detectives are investigating.

The school opened in 2016. Somerset Academy is a large charter school company with sites throughout Florida.