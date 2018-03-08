× Online interactive symptom checker now available through Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE — When feeling under the weather, do you find yourself surfing the internet for what could be wrong? A new digital health tool from Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin, called “Buoy,” is meant to ease your search — and your mind.

According to a news release from Froedtert, “Buoy” is unlike typical symptom checkers because it is interactive and personal.

Users can CLICK HERE — or log on to www.froedtert.com, enter symptoms and Buoy will ask questions, wait for the person’s responses in real time, then provide personalized analysis and recommends how to best treat the symptoms and possible care options.

“Buoy is an educational and informational tool. It’s not meant as a substitute for professional medical advice. It’s meant to connect people more quickly with the right medical care at the right time,” said Mike Anderes, Chief Innovation & Digital Officer for Froedtert Health, and President of Inception Health. “With the wealth of health information available on the Internet, we want people to have the most credible and helpful tools available.”

Doctors and computer scientists worked closed with Harvard’s Innovation Laboratory to create the latest application on Froedtert & MCW health network.

“Buoy is an educational and informational tool. It’s not meant as a substitute for professional medical advice. It’s meant to connect people more quickly with the right medical care at the right time,” said Mike Anderes, Chief Innovation & Digital Officer for Froedtert Health, and President of Inception Health. “With the wealth of health information available on the Internet, we want people to have the most credible and helpful tools available.”

Froedtert says, Buoy utilizes artificial intelligence, and will improve as more people use it.