‘An important step:’ What will become of talks between President Trump, North Korea’s leader?

MILWAUKEE -- It is an unprecedented move made by a sitting Commander-in-Chief. President Donald Trump accepted an invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It would end a 70-year stand-off between America and the rogue state.

"I think it's a very important meeting and an important step between the two countries," said Paul Nolette, Marquette University professor.

Nolette told FOX6 News the meeting would be a big diplomatic test for President Trump.

"Part of it is sizing up their position and whether they're truly willing to make changes to their nuclear program -- to scale it back, even end it," Nolette said.

The White House said on Friday that the president will not meet with Kim Jong Un unless he takes "concrete and verifiable actions" toward denuclearization.

"Obviously, Kim Jong Un is very concerned. There is a lot of pressure in his regime right now," said Sen. Ron Johnson. "That's because those sanctions are being more effective."

Senator Johnson said while he does not have great expectations, he approves of the leaders having conversations.

"This is how North Korea has behaved time and time again. We need to understand that going into these discussions. I have no problem talking to them, but I would say ramp up the pressure until they actually, verifiably denuclearize," Johnson said.

Nolette believes the meeting could grant North Korea more prominence on the world stage.

"The big thing is to give some additional legitimacy to his regime and to North Korea generally," Nolette said.

North Koerea has not made a commitment to denuclearize before talks take place.