Brittany Baier sentenced to life in prison in fatal shooting of her boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Brittany Baier on Friday, March 9 to life in prison for fatally shooting of her boyfriend, Terrance Tucker.

Baier was found guilty in October 2017 of first degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.

Authorities say Baier shot Tucker in the back of the head in their home in December 2016. The criminal complaint says Baier initially told investigators an intruder killed her boyfriend and assaulted her. Later, she admitted to killing Tucker. She also told police Tucker had beaten her earlier that night.

Tucker's family spoke in court on Friday.

"You were our sister. And my brother loved you dearly. And even though you didn't ask for my forgiveness, I do forgive you," said Janice Tucker.

With a mandatory life sentence, the question was -- should Baier be eligible for parole -- and if so, when? Judge Mark Sanders weighed her character -- and the possibility of domestic abuse. The judge opted to make Baier eligible for parole after 25 years.

Tucker's mother, Linda, is satisfied with the life sentence, but she hopes to be around when Baier becomes eligible for parole. She wants to have her say -- and make sure Baier does not get out of prison.

"It won't bring my son back, but he got justice," Tucker said.

Baier and Terrance Tucker had a son together. That child is now in her family's care.