Kristen Wiig cast as Wonder Woman villain Cheetah

LOS ANGELES — Kristen Wiig will play a villain in the next “Wonder Woman” film.

Director Patty Jenkins announced on Twitter Friday that Wiig will star as Wonder Woman rival Cheetah in the superhero sequel.

So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It’s true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family. Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot pic.twitter.com/Gn0jICiIAH — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) March 9, 2018

Jenkins said in her post that she “can’t wait to finally work with one of my favorites” and is very excited by what they have planned.

Star Gal Gadot welcomed Wiig to the cast in a follow-up post and added, “This is going to be WONDERful.”

I’m SO excited welcome on board Kristen! This is going to be WONDERful! https://t.co/FqQ191m1s0 — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) March 9, 2018

Jenkins reportedly became the highest-paid female filmmaker in history when she signed on to direct the sequel to the 2017 blockbuster “Wonder Woman.”

No title has been announced for the film, which is scheduled to hit theaters in December next year.