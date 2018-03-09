× Police: Man shot, injured in apparent robbery

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Milwaukee’s north side Friday afternoon, March 9.

Police were called to the area of 27th and Concordia around 12:40 p.m.

Authorities said a 24-year-old man was shot by a suspect during an apparent robbery. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

MPD continues to seek the suspect and the investigation is ongoing.