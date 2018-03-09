× Resurfacing work on WIS 20 set to begin March 15 until May

RACINE COUNTY — A portion of WIS 20 will be worked on by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) starting March 15.

WisDOT is going to be resurfacing the highway between I-94 and County H to prepare the roadway for the anticipated increase in traffic volume due to the Foxconn development.

In addition to resurfacing the highway, milling, base patching and pavement repair will be included in the project. Work will also be done involving traffic signals, beam guards, and pavement markings.

The work is expected to be done by May.

CLICK HERE for information about this construction project.