SUV reported stolen from Glendale spotted in Menomonee Falls with out-of-state plates

MENOMONEE FALLS — A vehicle reported stolen out of Glendale was spotted at a Menomonee Falls gas station with Michigan license plates.

According to police, Tuesday, March 6 around 8:15 p.m., a man operating the 2017 Infiniti SUV bearing Michigan registration DSB2174, pumped nearly $60 worth of gas and fled the store without paying.

Officials say the vehicle was reported stolen out of Glendale, and has been involved in similar incidents in Butler and Mequon.

Anyone who can identify the suspect or has information on these incidents, you’re asked to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.