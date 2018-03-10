45-year-old woman in custody after shooting at employee at business in West Allis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- West Allis police report a 45-year-old woman shot at an employee at a business near South 108th and Walker Streets Saturday afternoon March, 10. The woman then fled the scene and fired more shots down the road, police say.

According to West Allis police, it happened shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Officials say the employee who appeared to have been struck by gunfire, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The woman was later taken into custody without incident after officials performed a traffic stop near South 108th and Greenfield.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police say at this time, there is no information that anybody was injured by the possible gunfire afterward.

PHOTO GALLERY

West Allis police continue to investigate all the circumstances surrounding the incident. They are not searching for any other suspects.