× Admirals goalie makes 24 saves in 2-1 win over IceHogs

MILWAUKEE — Anders Lindback was sensational in net for the Admirals, stopping 24 shots in regulation and all three Rockford shootout attempts as the Admirals took a much needed two points in a 2-1 win over the IceHogs Saturday night at Panther Arena.

It was the team’s Jockey Being Family Teddy Bear toss night as the team collected over 1,500 teddy bears that were thrown on the ice after the team’s first tally. Those bears will be donated to local law enforcement to distribute to kids in stressful situations.

After a scoreless first period Trevor Smith made the Teddy Bears rain courtesy of a little give-and-go play with Bobby Butler 4:15 into the second frame. It was the Ads Captain’s lucky 13th goal of the season.

However, the IceHogs tied the score up with 7:52 to play in the game when William Pelletier fired a wrister from the left circle that beat Lindback low-glove side.

Neither team was able to find the back of the net in the remainder of regulation and an entertaining overtime, setting the stage for the shoot-out.

Like he has seven other times, Justin Kirkland led off the shoot-out with a goal and Lindback did the rest, stopping all three of the Rockford attempts to for his league-leading 26th win of the season.

The Admirals head out on their final roadtrip of the season next week for three games in California beginning Wednesday night in Stockton against the Heat at 9 pm CT. The Ads next home game is Tuesday, March 20 at 7 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins.

