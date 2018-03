MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee fire officials responded to a fire near 11th and Hadley Friday night, March 9. Authorities say heavy fire broke out around 9:30 p.m. at a two-story home

The fire quickly spread to both sides of the house and it was then raised to a second-alarm fire. One resident was taken to the hospital for minor smoke inhalation.

PHOTO GALLERY

Officials say at least one family was displaced due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.