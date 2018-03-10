Corned beef nachos: An Irish twist on a Mexican dish for St. Patty’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When most people think of a St. Patrick's Day meal -- they tend to think of corned beef and cabbage. The Beef Lady shows how to switch things up this year by putting an Irish twist on a Mexican dish.

For the Nachos

1 bag frozen waffle fries

1/2 pound Corned Beef, cooked and shredded

1/2 cup shredded cabbage

For the Whiskey Sauce

1/4 cup whiskey

2 tbs honey

1 tbs brown sugar

1 onion sliced

For the Cheese Sauce

3 tablespoons flour

3 tablespoons herb butter

4 oz whiskey

2 oz Dubliner cheese

2 oz Skellig cheese

2 oz smoked gouda cheese

1/3 cup milk

1 tbs Dijon mustard

Additional cheese for topping

Freshly snipped parsley

Instructions

1. Prepare the waffle fries according to directions on package.

2. Meanwhile, whisk the whiskey, honey, and brown sugar in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to a simmer and allow to reduce. Toss in the sliced onions and allow to simmer on low until soft, 8 to 10 minutes.

3. Make the cheese sauce. In a saucepan over medium heat, melt the butter and flour and cook for 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the whiskey. Add the cheese a little at a time, the milk, and the Dijon. Stir until melted. Keep heated over low until ready to use.

4. Toss the corned beef with the onions in the whiskey sauce and arrange over the cooked waffle fries in layers. Stir any remaining sauce into the cheese sauce. Pour over the fries, being sure to give a little pool at the bottom for dipping. Top with cabbage, sprinkle with remaining cheese and toast under the broiler until everything is melted.

5. Garnish with fresh parsley and serve.