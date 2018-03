GREENDALE — One person is seriously hurt after multi-vehicle crash on I-894 westbound near 68th Street in Greendale, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. It happened Saturday afternoon, March 10.

The crash closed two left lanes of traffic, and at one point drivers were completely rerouted.

According to the sheriff’s office, three vehicles were involved; a car, pickup and semi.

Officials say one person was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.