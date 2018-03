× MFD: Fire breaks out inside apartment building near 28th and Kilbourn

MILWAUKEE — Fire officials responded to fire in an apartment building near 28th and Kilbourn Friday night, March 9.

Authorities say at around 8:30 p.m., a minor bedroom fire broke out in a unit of the apartment building. It was the only unit affected.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.