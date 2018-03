MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police tell FOX6 News a shooting occurred near the Mitchell Park Domes on Saturday, March 10.

According to the police, the shooting was nonfatal and the victim is expected to be OK. They were transported to Froedtert.

The Milwaukee Fire Department tells FOX6 News the victim was found outside the Domes. They’re now investigating as to where the shooting exactly occurred.

