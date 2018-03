MILWAUKE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to find a critical missing Milwaukee woman. Jill Zimmer, 56, was last seen near 44th and Hampton Friday, March 9 around 10 p.m.

Officials describe Zimmer as 5’7” tall, 160lbs, heavy build, gray shoulder length hair. She was wearing a gray sweater jacket, plaid button up shirt, black knit cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.