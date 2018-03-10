Police: TJ Maxx thieves fill carts, flee store in Menomonee Falls, Fond du Lac

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police are looking to track down two people who filled two shopping carts with merchandise at a TJ Maxx and fled the store without paying.

Officials say it happened on Wednesday, March 7, shortly after 5:40 p.m.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene in a Silver Kia Sedona with Wisconsin plates AAV4469. The license plates do not match the vehicle, officials say.

Menomonee Falls police believe the suspects committed the same crime with the same vehicle at a TJ Maxx in Fond du Lac.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspects or vehicle in the attached photos is asked to contact Menomonee Falls police at 262-532-8700.