Singing, dancing and much more at the 27th annual Indian Summer Winter Powwow

WEST ALLIS -- For the 27th year, the Indian Summer Winter Powwow is bringing excitement, color and pageantry to Milwaukee. FOX6's Evan Peterson went down to State Fair park to take a look at what to expect this weekend.

About the Indian Summer Winter Powwow (website)

Prayer ceremony at 10am on Sunday, doors open at 9:30 and ceremony starts promptly at 10am. Doors will be closed during the prayer.

Join us for the 27th annual Indian Summer Winter Powwow on March 10 and 11 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis, Wisconsin.

Admission $10 for adults, elders 60+ $8 and children 12 and under are free. Free entrance to the powwow for those attending the prayer on Sunday. Tickets can be purchased at the event box office.

SMOKE DANCE SPECIAL sponsored by Southeastern Oneida Tribal Services

with Johnson Jimerson on Saturday and Sunday with payouts.

18+ Smoke dance contest

Male: 1st- $250, 2nd-$150, 3rd-$100

Female: 1st-$250, 2nd-$150, 3rd-$100

Session Honorarium

**Teen (13-17) $10 and youth (6-12) $5 must be in smoke dance regalia to be paid an honorarium for each session (Saturday afternoon, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon)