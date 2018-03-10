Sunny day in downtown Milwaukee for 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MILWAUKEE — It was a beautiful in downtown Milwaukee for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 10.

The parade kicked off at noon, starting at Grand Avenue Mall and flooded the city streets with Irish music, lots of green clothing and a fun time for everyone.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett was there, as well as everyone’s favorite: the Trinity Irish Dancers.

“I love most the Irish dance girls. They’re so cute they just passed us the Trinity dance girls,” said a parade goer.

The event was the 52nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.