There have been 17 officers shot to death in the first 10 weeks of this year

So far this year, 17 law enforcement officers across the United States have died after they were shot.

Six of them died in just one week, said Craig Floyd with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

One of the lawmen died in February due to complications from a gunshot wound he received in 1994.

“The tragic deaths … (are) a stark reminder of the dangers our law enforcement professionals face each and every day while protecting and serving our communities. Too often, their service and sacrifice are taken for granted,” Floyd said in a statement in February.

MISSOURI

Clinton police Officer Christopher Ryan Morton

Morton was shot and killed as he responded with other officers to a domestic disturbance call in Clinton on March 6. Two other officers also were shot. A 911 call was mistakenly traced to the wrong location, where officers were met with gunfire, a Missouri Highway Patrol official said.

INDIANA

Boone County Deputy Sheriff Jacob Pickett

Pickett was shot and killed March 2 as he and other deputies were assisting Lebanon police officers in a pursuit.

MARYLAND

Prince George’s County police Cpl. Mujahid Ramzziddin

Ramzziddin was at his home February 21 when a neighbor knocked asking for help with a domestic dispute. Ramzziddin responded to the dispute and was shot and killed by a man with a shotgun. The man tried to flee, but was fatally shot when confronted by two officers.

ALABAMA

Mobile police Officer Justin Billa

Billa was killed as he and others responded to a call February 20 of a woman found dead in a residential area. Billa was fatally shot as he tried to speak with the ex-husband of the victim. The man then killed himself.

CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Belanger

Belanger was shot in the head more than 23 years ago, but the 52-year-old died February 6 due to complications from that injury. He was shot by a man on a skateboard as he conducted a traffic stop in Rowland Heights. The suspect later committed suicide.

An unidentified officer

On March 9, an unidentified officer was shot to death in a standoff in Pomona. He was killed after a reported police chase ended with a suspect barricaded inside an apartment home. Another officer was also shot

COLORADO

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Heath Gumm

Gumm and other deputies were chasing a man while investigating a report of an assault on the night of January 24 in Thornton, a city near Denver. When the deputies followed the man behind a home, the man pulled out a handgun and fired, hitting Gumm in the chest.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy Micah Flick

Flick was marking his 11th anniversary as a sheriff’s deputy with El Paso County when he and some colleagues were looking into a report of a vehicle theft on February 5. Flick, 34, was shot and killed — and three other law enforcement officers were shot and injured — during a struggle with a suspect in Colorado Springs. The suspect died, police said.

GEORGIA

Locust Grove police Officer Chase Maddox

Maddox, 26, was killed February 9 when he tried to assist two Henry County Sheriff’s deputies in arresting a man wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court. The shooting occurred in Locust Grove, a small town about 35 miles south of Atlanta. The suspect was killed.

ILLINOIS

Chicago police Commander Paul Bauer

Bauer, 53, was killed February 13 while responding to a call in downtown Chicago. He went after a suspect who had an altercation with other officers and escaped. Bauer, a 31-year veteran, encountered that individual and was shot several times.

MICHIGAN

Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss Jr.

Doss, 25, was shot in the head on January 24 as he got out of his patrol car to respond to a domestic violence call. He died four days later.

OHIO

Westerville police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli

The two were fatally shot February 10 as they responded to a 911 hangup call involving potential domestic abuse. Joering, 39, and Morelli, 54, were shot as they entered an apartment in Westerville, north of Columbus.

PENNSYLVANIA

Deputy US Marshal Christopher Hill

Hill, 45, was shot and killed January 18 in Harrisburg during an attempt to serve an arrest warrant. As officers tried to apprehend a woman who was wanted for making terroristic threats, a man inside opened fire. Hill and two other officers were struck. One of the officers shot and killed the shooter.

SOUTH CAROLINA

York County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Doty

Doty, 37, died on January 17 of gunshot wounds he received a day earlier during the search for a man who shot a York County Sheriff’s canine handler. The handler was ambushed by the man, who was accused of attacking his wife. A SWAT team that included Doty responded to the incident, and the suspect shot the detective.

TEXAS

Richardson police Officer David Sherrard

Sherrard, 37, was shot and killed on February 7 when he responded with other officers to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in Richardson. When officers entered an apartment, a man began firing on the officers.

WASHINGTON

Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel A. McCartney

McCartney, 34, was shot and killed as he chased two burglary suspects after responding to a home invasion call January 7 in Frederickson. One of the suspects was found dead at the scene, and the other was apprehended later.