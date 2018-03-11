2nd of 2 cousins convicted in fatal shooting of pizza delivery driver due for sentencing

MILWAUKEE — One of two men accused of shooting a pizza delivery driver to death and then eating the pizza immediately afterward will be sentenced Monday, March 12.

Mekael Kennedy, 18, of Hartford in January pleaded guilty to one count of felony murder, as party to a crime, and one count of armed robbery, as party to a crime.

His co-defendant and cousin, D’Andre Kennedy, 25, in December of 2017 pleaded guilty to one count of harboring/aiding a felon, falsifying information. He was sentenced to serve 9 months in the House of Correction, which was imposed and stayed — and he was instead placed on probation for 18 months.

He was ordered to serve 90 days in the HOC as a condition of his probation, which was stayed pending review on March 14. He was also ordered to perform 30 hours of community service at a nonprofit organization.

As part of the plea deal, he was ordered to testify during the jury trial for his co-defendant — set to begin in January. That trial did not happen because Mekeal Kennedy reached a plea deal.

Clarence Taper, 60, was apparently robbed while delivering an order to the neighborhood near 75th and Glenbrook on the city’s northwest side on Sept. 15, 2017. Taper was a father, grandfather and dedicated employee at Buddy’s Pizza and Steak.

Prosecutors say Mekael Kennedy ordered a pizza with the intent to rob Taper. When Taper arrived at an apartment near 75th and Glenbrook, investigators say Mekael Kennedy pulled out a gun to rob him. According to the criminal complaint, Mekael Kennedy told police “he shot the driver because the driver jumped at him.” He said he “thought the gun was on safety and he did not know how the gun went off.” The complaint indicates after the robbery, Mekael Kennedy “brought the pizza into the apartment” and he and D’Andre Kennedy ate the food.

The complaint indicates when police talked with D’Andre Kennedy, he took the gun from Mekael “and emptied the clip and put the clip back in the gun.” He then “cleaned the gun with Clorox wipes because he knew it could be traced to him so he cleaned Mekael’s fingerprints off of the gun.”

D’Andre Kennedy was arrested and charged for lying to investigators and destroying evidence.

Prosecutors say Mekeal Kennedy was out on bond at the time for allegedly beating up his father, and three days prior to the murder of Taper, prosecutors say Kennedy allegedly held up a Papa John’s driver at the same location near 75th and Glenbrook, taking $10 and food.